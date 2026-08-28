YWAM Orlando Discipleship & Outreach

I'm heading to YWAM Orlando in 5 weeks to participate in a three-month discipleship school. After that, I'll be sent out to serve and share Jesus in another country.





I still have $3,000 to raise to make this happen, and I can't do it on my own. Your support would help cover outreach costs, plane tickets, food, and other essentials I'll need for the program and my time serving abroad.





Thank you for standing with me as I take this step.