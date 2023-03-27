Ywam journey to Thailand

​Dear family and friends

​I hope this letter finds you well and filled with peace.

​I am writing to share an exciting opportunity to support vital work happening through Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in Mukdahan, Thailand. Located along the Mekong River near the border of Laos, Mukdahan serves as a key strategic location for community outreach, youth discipleship, and sharing the love of God in the region.

​The team at YWAM Mukdahan is dedicated to serving the local community through practical ministry, education, and spiritual encouragement. To continue and expand this impactful work, financial support is needed for my mission journey to ywam mukdahan for ongoing ministry operations, community outreach programs, facility maintenance and mission trip support,

​Our target is to raise [$2500 make this mission possible.

​Here is how you can partner with us:

​Financially: Every contribution, regardless of size, directly impacts the lives of the people served in Mukdahan. ​In Prayer: We ask for your continued prayers for the safety, guidance, and fruitfulness for my journey to Thailand.

For more information: dakopemma@gmail.com

WhatsApp+2349156214340

Thank you and may God blessed you as you give for the work of God 🙏🙏