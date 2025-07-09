Our dear friend Yuki needs your help!



As many of you know, Yuki was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer on December 22nd, 2023. Along with her lungs, cancer was found in her brain and the bone marrow of her right shoulder.



Yuki began a course of treatment that included chemotherapy, radiation and other drugs. She has also supported these treatments with natural remedies, supplements and a healthy diet. Her body showed a good initial response to the treatment and the cancer stopped spreading. In late 2024, she was able to enjoy a brief respite from these grueling treatments which, while they had been effective, took a huge toll on her physically.



However, as of a couple months ago, PET scans showed the cancer was again advancing. She is now enrolled in a clinical trial at UCSF at the Parnassus Campus in San Francisco. The clinical trial is testing a new drug that is specifically matched to the profile of the type of cancer that Yuki has.



Yuki’s goal has always been to live for as long as she can in order to be there for her son, Damir. She was given an initial prognosis of only months without treatment and a maximum of 18 months with the chemo/radiation protocol she followed. She has already surpassed that and is still going! Her son, Damir, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes a couple of years ago. He just finished 8th grade and is still quite reliant on his parents to manage his health which requires constant vigilance, daily insulin and monitoring of his diet. Yuki is determined to be there for him for as long as she possibly can.



To do that, she needs your help!



Yuki took a hiatus from work through the worst of her chemo/radiation treatments but quickly ran through her life savings. She went back to work in February of this year but, with the brutal physical ordeal the cancer and her treatments are putting her through, continuing to work is simply too much for her. It was literally killing her. She has lost an incredible amount of weight and is under 90 pounds and she often struggles with brain fog from the treatments. She needs to focus on rest, time with her family, and healing.



Yuki is an incredibly kind, loving, and humble person and would never ask anyone for help but we, her friends, know that she needs it so we are asking for help on her behalf. We are reaching out to her friends to chip in whatever they can, preferably on a monthly basis, so that she can have the stability and peace of mind knowing that she will be taken care of month to month. Any monthly amount is deeply needed and appreciated! If you are not able to commit to a monthly amount, a one time donation will also be most gratefully received!



Her monthly expenses, including her half of the mortgage, utilities, health insurance, food, supplements, and transportation comes to $4,000/month. That is the bare minimum she needs monthly in order to survive. We are hoping we can find funding of $5,500/month which would give her some extra that would enable her to live comfortably and without stress.



Please give all that you can to our beautiful Yuki!

If you can, please make your donation a recurring monthly amount. We've received some incredibly generous one time donations from Yuki's friends, reflected in the total raised for this month. The total recurring monthly amount raised is just over $700 as of now so even a small monthly donation will help us get to our monthly goal. If you're not able to donate, please leave a prayer on the prayer wall so Yuki can feel all of our love and support! Thank you!