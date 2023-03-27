Youth Programs to Keep Kids Off the Streets

I'm raising money to start a program that keeps young kids and young adults like myself out of the streets. Too many children end up dead or in jail before they reach 21. I want to change that.





My program will teach kids sports and extracurricular activities, help them with homework, and give them free school supplies, backpacks, pencils, paper, notebooks, pens, when they need them. We'll organize clean up days and park trips on weekends to keep their minds on the positive.





These kids deserve a chance. Your support would mean so much.