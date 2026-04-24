Youth Movement for Sustainable Societies

We are a youth-formed movement dedicated at creating sustainable societies.





We have done a few reach outs to vulnerable communities like Karamoja- Kidepo ,Uganda where we donated food, scholaristic materials, personal hygiene materials , some small

money for the young mother projects like basket weaving etc, girl talks with the experts about their experince





To access grants and expand our work, we need to register fully as a non-governmental organisation with government authorities. This fundraiser will help us cover the costs of that registration process so we can continue and grow our impact in the communities we serve.





Your support would mean so much as we take this next step.