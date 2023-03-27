Youth Leaders to Tanzania Mission Trip

We're raising funds to send our youth team leaders on a mission trip to Tanzania, September 2–11, 2026.





Our team includes healthcare workers, church leaders, and youth outreach members who will serve together in a village we've been investing in for years. We've helped women start small businesses like soap making, and we provide ongoing support through a medical clinic that offers medicines and treatments.





During our visit, we'll lead medical clinics, discipleship training, Bible studies for women, and home visits bringing food to those who can't join our activities. We also provide food and clean water to all the villagers we see.





We need funds to cover travel costs for our youth team leaders so they can be there alongside the healthcare workers, church leaders, and gospel sharers on the ground. Your support will help make this trip possible.