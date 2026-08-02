Youth Basketball Tournament & Back-to-School Drive

I'm organizing a youth basketball tournament to raise money for back-to-school support in our community. The event will bring together young athletes while we work toward a bigger goal: giving away free book bags, school supplies, and hosting a mini food drive for youth who need it.





The funds will help cover the costs of running the tournament itself, jerseys for the teams, paying our coaches, renting the youth center that's hosting us, and providing water and drinks for everyone participating.





This is about showing up for our young people as they head back to school. Your support helps us make that happen. Thank you for standing with us.