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Your Support Builds Our Path to Safety

RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byKaren Durant

Your Support Builds Our Path to Safety

Help a South African Family Escape Fear and Find Safety in the USA


🌍 The Hopeful Resettlement Family

We are a proud South African family: A (M62), K (F58), our beloved son S (38), daughter C (30), son‑in‑law J (25), and four granddaughters DL (13), twins (10), and C (7). Raised in both Afrikaans and English traditions, we’ve built our lives on faith, hard work, and love for family.


🚨 A Plea for Safety

Life on our remote farm has become a prison of fear.

  1. Discriminatory laws make it nearly impossible to secure stable employment or property rights.
  2. Violent crime—rape, torture, murder—haunts our daily lives.
  3. Our granddaughters cannot play freely, ride bicycles, or join activities without fear of becoming another statistic.

Every creak at night fills us with dread. This relentless stress has stolen our peace, our sleep, and our joy.


🌟 Our Dream: A Fresh Start in the USA

We’ve applied for the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for Afrikaners. The 2025 executive order offers 90 days of support—covering housing, food, and essentials. But beyond that, we must stand on our own.


Our vision is simple:

  1. A safe home.
  2. A stable job aligned with U.S. OSHA standards.
  3. A childhood of freedom and opportunity for our granddaughters.


💵 How Your Support Will Help

Your generosity bridges the gap between fear and freedom. Funds will cover:


📑 Travel Documents

  1. 9 passports (R600 each) = R5,400 ($290)
  2. 9 unabridged birth certificates (R100 each) = R900 ($50)
  3. 2 marriage certificates (R75 each) = R150 ($8)

Total: R6,450 ($348)


🚗 Interview Travel Costs

749 km (465 miles one way)

  1. Fuel: R3,100 ($170)
  2. Accommodation: R1,200 ($65)
  3. Meals: R500 ($27)
  4. Extras: R300 ($16) Total: R5,100–R6,000 ($270–320)

1115 km (693 miles one way)

  1. Fuel: R4,700 ($260)
  2. Accommodation: R1,200 ($65)
  3. Meals: R600 ($32)
  4. Extras: R400 ($21) Total: R6,900–R8,500 ($350–460)


💡 Donor Transparency:

  1. $50 donation → covers one night’s accommodation.
  2. $100 donation → covers meals and local transport for a trip.
  3. $250 donation → covers fuel for the shorter interview journey.


🎓 Certifications & Training

  1. OSHA alignment courses: R8,000–R12,000 ($420–630)
  2. Professional exam fees: R3,000 ($160)

Total: R11,000–R15,000 ($580–790)


🎒 Children’s Needs

  1. School supplies: R2,500 ($135)
  2. Clothing: R4,000 ($210)
  3. Extracurricular activities: R3,000 ($160)

Total: R9,500 ($505)


🚌 Transportation

  1. Local bus fares: R1,200/month ($65)
  2. Occasional car rentals: R500–800/day ($28–45)

Estimated total: R15,000 ($800)


🆘 Emergency Savings

  1. Medical contingency fund: R10,000 ($530)
  2. Unexpected expenses buffer: R5,000 ($265)

Total: R15,000 ($795)


🤝 Our Commitment to You

Your support is more than a donation—it’s a lifeline. We promise:

  1. To keep you updated on our progress.
  2. To close this fundraiser once we are financially stable.
  3. To honor your generosity by working tirelessly and giving back to our new community.


💖 A Heartfelt Thank You

Leaving South Africa is heartbreaking, but with your help and God’s grace, we can give our children and grandchildren the life they deserve—free from fear, full of possibility.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to safety. Thank you for believing in us and being part of our journey to a new beginning.


— The Hopeful Resettlement Family


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