Naylee Ierley Dominican Republic Mission

Goal:
USD $2,200
Raised:
USD $490
Campaign funds will be received by Grace Community Church of York
Hello! My name is Naylee Ierley and I will be going on my second missions trip with Grace Community Church of York. The trip will be from March 1st - 8th, 2025, serving with TIME Missions in the Dominican Republic. The purpose of this trip, our goal is to build a chapel and share the love of Christ with a local community. I am excited to go on this trip, because I had the opportunity to go on this same trip in the summer of 2023, and I am looking forward to be able to go back again.
