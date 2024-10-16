Campaign Image

Naylee Ierley Dominican Republic Mission

 USD $2,200

 USD $490

Campaign created by Naylee Price-Ierley

Campaign funds will be received by Grace Community Church of York

Naylee Ierley Dominican Republic Mission

Hello! My name is Naylee Ierley and I will be going on my second missions trip with Grace Community Church of York. The trip will be from March 1st - 8th, 2025, serving with TIME Missions in the Dominican Republic. The purpose of this trip, our goal is to build a chapel and share the love of Christ with a local community. I am excited to go on this trip, because I had the opportunity to go on this same trip in the summer of 2023, and I am looking forward to be able to go back again. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 140.00 USD
12 days ago

Hazel Price
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

