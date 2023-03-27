Young Adults On a Mission!

Hello everyone!





At our church, we have many young adults who desire to go on the mission field and have a burning passion to see souls saved. But many of them don’t have the resources to be able to go. I have been blessed with resources so many times by others to go on a trip. I would love to be able to give back & bless a couple of young people to go on a missions trip!





I’m been to El Salvador, Guatemala, Uganda, Kenya, Indonesia, Columbia, Peru, & Brazil! Every trip has not just impacted those places, but as impacted my heart and my walk with the Lord. I want to be able to give so other young people can experience that as well!





I’ve never done anything like this! I’m stepping out in faith and praying for hearts to be touched give so they can go! We have a Venezuela trip coming up and a trip to the Amazons! I would love to bless some young people to go to either one of these trips!





Any support is a blessing, thank you in advanced !