You make me smile

I once had near Perfect Teeth.. After 35 years of grinding my teeth Buxism) in addition to both chemotherapy and radiation my teeth are half their heigh and my enamel has worn away discoloring my teeth. As my teeth shortened, a ring of premature wrinkles formed around my mouth. Pieces of my teeth are constantly chipping off and sometimes this reaches a nerve. I am missing a couple of front teeth, the remaining front teeth are dead and black. The gaps in my teeth cause me to bite the inside of my lip or cheek and more commonly my tongue on a regular basis. After 8 dentists referred me to the next specialist due to the complex nature of a necessary total mouth rehabilitation. I have finally found the right specialist to complete this work. I am so very wholeheartedly excited about this. This will restore a smile that exudes self-confidence and helps Elevate every part of my life. The process is quite expensive so any prayers and assistance will be greatly appreciated. Many blessings for you and myself.