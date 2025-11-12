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You Don't Look Like an Alcoholic – Help Publish

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byViachaslau Chaichyts

Fundraiser funds will be received by Katsiaryna Taustsiak

You Don't Look Like an Alcoholic – Help Publish

My name is Viachaslau. For 20 years I was a high-functioning binge drinker. From the outside, I looked completely normal. Inside, I was lost — trapped in a cycle that was destroying not just my health, but everything God had given me: my mind, my relationships, and my purpose.


Please take 1 minute and 12 seconds to watch my personal video message — it explains everything.


I didn't fit the stereotype of an "alcoholic." I held jobs, paid bills, and kept up appearances. But every time a binge ended, the same terrifying question returned: What is actually wrong with me?


I spent years searching for real answers — not shame, not empty slogans, not lectures about willpower. I needed clear, honest, science-based information about what was happening in my brain and why I couldn't stop.


That information existed, but it was scattered across medical journals and written in language only doctors could understand. So I did the work myself.


After getting sober, I spent years studying medical research, interviewing specialists, and collecting proven knowledge from different countries. I put everything that actually helped me into one clear, practical book.


The Book


"You Don't Look Like an Alcoholic: Everything You Were Never Told About Alcohol, Addiction, and Getting Your Life Back"


This is not a memoir. It is a practical, science-based self-help guide for anyone struggling with alcohol — whether you are just starting to worry about your drinking, or already caught in a serious, long-term addiction.


The book answers the questions I wish someone had answered for me:


• Why can't I stop even when I really want to?

• Do I actually have a problem?

• What's happening in my brain?

• Why does willpower fail?

• What actually works?


What's Inside the Book


This book doesn't just tell you to "stop drinking." It walks you through exactly what's happening in your body and mind — and what to do about it.


Here are just a few of the questions it answers:


• Do I just like to drink — or am I already addicted? An honest test.

• Why me? Genes, the brain, and the logic of alcohol addiction.

• Why does willpower fail? The biochemistry of addiction explained simply.

• How to recognize a relapse weeks before it happens.

• Can a hangover actually kill you? (And what to do about it.)

• An alcoholic doesn't want to seek treatment. What should I do?

• How four seeds can block alcohol cravings and restore the joy of living.


And much more — 41 chapters, over 260 pages of practical, science-based help.


Why This Campaign Exists


400 million people worldwide struggle with alcohol dependence. In the US, 1 in 8 adults meets the criteria for alcohol use disorder — yet only 7% ever receive proper help.

This book was written to close that gap.


What You Get


Every person who contributes $10 or more will receive the complete e-book for free when it is published — regardless of whether this campaign reaches its goal.


Funding Goal: $8,000


These funds will cover:

• Professional editing and proofreading

• Cover design and interior formatting

• E-book conversion (Kindle, EPUB, PDF)

• Website and marketing tools

Any amount raised beyond $8,000 will go toward printing a physical edition.


A Message to Those Struggling and Their Families


If you or someone you love is fighting this battle, you don't need another lecture. You need understanding. You need clear answers.

This book was written for exactly that moment — the moment when a person is finally ready to understand what is really happening to them.


I pray that God will use this book to bring hope and healing to many who are still suffering in silence.


Thank you for reading my story.

Thank you for helping bring this book into the world.


Please support this project with your donation and your prayers.

With gratitude,

Viachaslau


* All funds raised through this campaign are received and managed by Katsiaryna Taustsiak, my daughter, who resides in the United States, and will be used exclusively for the publication of this book.

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