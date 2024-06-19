Campaign Image

Yoder Family Fire Fund

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $6,546

Campaign created by Sherri Harris

Campaign funds will be received by Regina Yoder

Yoder Family Fire Fund

My sister, Regina Yoder and her family lost their home due to two separate house fires on the night of 06/18 and early morning of 06/19/2024.  They are safe but they have lost everything.   Anyone donations that is received is greatly appreciated as it will help them in the upcoming weeks. 

Recent Donations
chase
$ 80.00 USD
5 months ago

i have some men and boys clothes as well if you still need some

katelynn
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

sending so much love

The Wescoats
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Nicole Noce
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

Keeping your family in our prayers

Uday Khambhammettu
$ 51.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Julia Zook
$ 30.00 USD
6 months ago

So sorry for your loss praying love the Zook family lancaster pa

Melissa Mast
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

So sorry to hear about what happened! Love you all!

Laura
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Hugs to you all ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Verlyn and Elyce
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Glad everyone is ok. Prayers for you all..

Gene and Mary
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

So sorry to hear about the fire. So glad everyone is ok

Duane Miller
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Adam Phillips
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
6 months ago

Sander Halstead
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Love and prayers.

The Cassell Family
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

Jeanne Ianni
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

