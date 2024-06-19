Yoder Family Fire Fund

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $6,546
Campaign funds will be received by Regina Yoder
My sister, Regina Yoder and her family lost their home due to two separate house fires on the night of 06/18 and early morning of 06/19/2024. They are safe but they have lost everything. Anyone donations that is received is greatly appreciated as it will help them in the upcoming weeks.
i have some men and boys clothes as well if you still need some
sending so much love
Keeping your family in our prayers
So sorry for your loss praying love the Zook family lancaster pa
So sorry to hear about what happened! Love you all!
Hugs to you all ❤️
Glad everyone is ok. Prayers for you all..
So sorry to hear about the fire. So glad everyone is ok
Love and prayers.
