YLG4: Youth Leader from Hungary to Brazil

I'm a youth leader in Hungary, and I've been working toward joining YLG4, the start of a 10-year journey through the Younger Leaders Generation for long-term impact. Previous fundraising attempts haven't worked out, so I'm reaching out here as a final push to make this happen.





I need help covering my travel costs and participation fee to attend. This opportunity means a lot to me, and your support would help me take this step forward. Thank you for standing with me. You can read more about my journey at: https://klemkristof.com/