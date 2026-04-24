YLG 4 in Brazil: Equipping for Gospel Ministry

Grace and peace to you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.





With humility and gratitude to God, I share that I have been selected to attend the Fourth Younger Leaders Gathering (YLG 4) in São Paulo State, Brazil, in March 2027. I believe this is a God-given opportunity to be equipped, encouraged, and strengthened for greater service in His Kingdom.





I am a missionary serving in difficult places, reaching people with the Gospel despite many challenges. By God's grace, I continue this work, but I do not have the financial means to attend this gathering. The total cost of travel, registration, visa, accommodation, and other expenses is far beyond what I can afford.





I sincerely ask you to pray for me. If the Lord places it on your heart to support me financially, your gift, whether small or large, will help make this mission possible. Your partnership will not only help me attend this gathering but will also strengthen the work of the Gospel among the people I serve.