Yaeger Family Missions 2025

We are excited to announce that our family has been invited to return to the Mediterranean Christian Conference in Marathon, Greece, taking place June 23–26, 2025. This year’s theme is “How to Share the Good News of Jesus Christ,” and we will once again lead the children’s program—helping them discover their best friend in Jesus and giving them the confidence to share His love with others.

Over the years, we have seen God work powerfully among children and teens from many countries in the Mediterranean region. By adapting our lessons, activities, and games to this new theme, we hope to instill in them a heart for sharing the Gospel wherever they go. We plan to arrive a week before the conference to prepare and stay several days after to encourage the local church in Glyfada, which continues to grow and reach refugee families in need.

Your support is vital to making this mission possible. We aim to raise $19,000 (or have it pledged) by March 31, 2025, to cover travel, lodging, curriculum, equipment, and supplies for the children. The Elders of the Riverchase church of Christ will oversee the funds. If you can contribute, here are three ways to give:

1. Online at www.riverchasechurch.org (please note “Mediterranean Missions”).

2. Check by mail marked “Mediterranean Missions” to:

Riverchase Church of Christ

1868 Montgomery Highway

Birmingham, AL 35242

3. Non-tax-deductible donation may be given on this website.

We’ll leave behind extra supplies to bless the church throughout the year. Thank you for prayerfully considering how you might partner with us. Your prayers and gifts make it possible to share the hope of Jesus with these young hearts and further His Kingdom in the Mediterranean region. May God bless you richly for your generosity and faithfulness.

In Christ,

Tim and the Yaeger Family



