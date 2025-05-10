Help Us Share the Power of Yeshua with the World

This is a prophetic feature film that restores the sacred truth of Yeshua HaMashiach — His Hebrew identity, His mission, His power, and His victory over death. This is not tradition. This is truth.

Written by Trenton J. Marshall and guided by the Ruach (Holy Spirit), this story begins with prophetic visions and unfolds into the full ministry, crucifixion, descent, and resurrection of Yeshua — like never seen before on screen.

Any amount in contributions is very much Welcomed, there is no minimum amount, all contribution are for the Glory of Elohim (God) to the bringing forth of his Vision.

**✪ $100 Tier – The Remnant**

Supporter of the Vision

**Gifts:**

* Digital Thank You Certificate (designed with scripture and 3SP FILMS branding)

* Behind-the-Scenes Video Access (exclusive content from the journey)

* Name listed under “Supporters of the Vision” on the official website or film credit page

> You are part of a faithful remnant helping restore truth through film.

**💰 $500 Tier – Kingdom Builder**

Covenant Partner

**Gifts:**

* All previous tier rewards **plus**:

* Signed limited-edition digital poster or banner art

* Invite to a Private Zoom Q\&A Session with Trenton J. Marshall (writer/creator)

* Name in end credits as a **Covenant Builder**

> You are not just donating. You are helping build the Kingdom through cinematic truth.

**👑 $1,000+ Tier – Torchbearer of Truth**

Executive Faith Partner

**Gifts:**

* All previous tier rewards **plus**:

* Executive Supporter Credit in the film or next official trailer

* Free digital access to the completed film before public release

* Handwritten prayer letter from Trenton, blessing your purpose and support

* Name listed on the "Wall of Honor" (online and in special film credits)

> You are a torchbearer lighting the way for truth to reach generations through film.-

This is a call to action:

🌍 To awaken a generation.

🔥 To lift up His true name.

🎥 To create a film that carries spiritual weight and cinematic excellence.

We’re raising funds to bring this vision to life with full creative and spiritual integrity. Every gift helps move this project forward — and every prayer helps fuel the mission.

✝️ This isn’t just a movie. It’s a restoration. Stand with us.