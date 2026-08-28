Yay new job! Oh no, you’re facing an ecivtion 🙃

I'm a mother of twin daughters as well as a 4 year old puppy dog and we've just received a 3-day eviction notice. A year ago, I lost my job and have managed to stay afloat by starting a local dog food business, side gigs and savings but still barely cutting it.

By God's grace, I've just finally landed another job and started school this fall to expand our resources, but we're struggling to catch up on past due rent and the big bills piling up.





I’m a woman of immense Faith and Trust that God will align the right help so we do not lose our home and have to start all over again.





I'm grateful for anything you can give, and as soon as we catch up, I plan to pay it forward to help others facing similar hardship as this has been a really hard weight to carry and I know we aren’t the only ones in life’s limbo.





Thankyou for taking the time to read and sending blessings to you and yours.