My Path to the Priesthood

Hey all! My name is Xavier Adkins and I’m currently discerning the priesthood with an order of consecrated life called Pro Ecclesia Sancta. My journey began in the winter of my junior year while reading Mere Christianity by C. S. Lewis. This book inspired me to become a “New Man” and to strive for holiness. My calling is founded in my family, my faith, and my education, all of which have beautifully prepared me for my mission to serve Christ and his Church. It is my hope that through Pro Ecclesia Sancta, I may become “a saint and a conqueror of saints! Through prayer, through good example, through my works!” I can’t make this journey by myself; I will need all your prayers and whatever you are able to provide. Thank you so much for all your love and support. You all are in my prayers, God Bless!
I will go forth with this single idea, which God has lit in my soul: an idea that comes from God and looks toward God; an ideal that will help to sanctify the world;
a purpose that reveals me to be at once both the most wretched and the most all-powerful protagonist, because I am a sinner and because I rely on God.
-Father Pablo Menor S.J., Founder of PES
Formation Path:
Year 1: Postulancy in Mitchell, SD ($600 per month)
Year 2: Novitiate in Mitchell, SD ($1000 per month)
Year 3: Half a year in Peru and the beginning of online Philosophy Studies via Franciscan University ($1000 per month)
Year 4-5: Philosophy Studies continued ($1000 per month)
Year 6-9: Theology Studies at a School of Divinity ($1000 per month)
Ordination!
Xavier, We are so proud of you and everything you have accomplished. We will miss you greatly but happy you are following your path with God and the church. The Lord will guide you always. Love Auntie Krump and Uncle Scott
Xavier, we are all so excited for you to take this next step! May you hear and follow the Spirit throughout your discernment and--we hope and pray--your entire priesthood. Many blessings, prayers, and offerings headed your way from Texas.
