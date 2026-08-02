ɢᴇᴛ ᴏxʏᴍᴏʀᴘʜᴏɴᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴄᴏɴᴠᴇɴɪᴇɴᴛʟʏ





Oxymorphone is a prescription opioid analgesic used for the management of severe pain when alternative treatment options are inadequate. People researching oxymorphone online may want information about its active ingredient, medical uses, formulations, dosage considerations, side effects, interactions, and safety risks.

What Is Oxymorphone?

Oxymorphone is a semi-synthetic opioid that acts on opioid receptors in the central nervous system. It changes how the brain and body perceive and respond to pain.

It is available in specific prescription formulations, including immediate-release and extended-release products.

How Does Oxymorphone Work?

Oxymorphone primarily activates mu-opioid receptors. Activation of these receptors reduces the transmission and perception of pain signals and can also produce sedation.

Because of its opioid activity, oxymorphone can cause respiratory depression, tolerance, physical dependence, and opioid use disorder.

Medical Uses

Oxymorphone may be prescribed for:

Severe acute pain in appropriate clinical circumstances Severe persistent pain requiring extended opioid treatment with certain formulations

The specific indication depends on the formulation and the patient's clinical condition.

Available Forms and Strengths

Oxymorphone has been available in oral tablet formulations, including immediate-release and extended-release tablets.

Strengths vary according to the formulation and product. Extended-release tablets are designed to release medication gradually over an extended period and should be used exactly as prescribed.

Dosage Information

Oxymorphone dosing is highly individualized. Factors that may influence the prescribed dose include:

Pain severity Previous opioid exposure Medical conditions Kidney and liver function Other medications Individual response

Extended-release opioid formulations are not intended for routine as-needed use. Dosage changes should be made only under appropriate medical supervision.

Common Side Effects

Possible side effects include:

Drowsiness Dizziness Nausea Vomiting Constipation Itching Headache Lightheadedness

Opioid-related sedation may impair coordination and alertness.

Serious Safety Risks

The most significant risk associated with oxymorphone is respiratory depression. Breathing can become dangerously slow or shallow, particularly after dose increases or when the medication is combined with other central nervous system depressants.

Emergency medical attention is required for suspected opioid overdose.

Oxymorphone and Drug Interactions

Oxymorphone can interact with substances and medicines that depress the central nervous system, including:

Alcohol Benzodiazepines Other opioids Sedative medications Muscle relaxants Certain sleep medicines

Combining these substances can increase sedation and respiratory-depression risks.

Dependence and Withdrawal

Regular opioid use can result in physical dependence. Abruptly stopping treatment after prolonged use can produce withdrawal symptoms, including:

Restlessness Muscle aches Sweating Anxiety Insomnia Nausea Abdominal discomfort

A healthcare professional can determine an appropriate approach to reducing or discontinuing opioid treatment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is oxymorphone used for?

Oxymorphone is an opioid analgesic used for certain cases of severe pain.

Is oxymorphone an opioid?

Yes. Oxymorphone is a potent opioid analgesic that acts primarily on mu-opioid receptors.

Can oxymorphone cause drowsiness?

Yes. Drowsiness, dizziness, and impaired alertness are possible effects.

Can oxymorphone cause dependence?

Yes. Regular opioid use can lead to tolerance and physical dependence and may contribute to opioid use disorder.

Conclusion

Oxymorphone is a prescription opioid medication used for specific severe-pain conditions. It acts on mu-opioid receptors to reduce pain perception but can also cause sedation, respiratory depression, tolerance, and dependence.