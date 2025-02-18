Project 300: Driving Hope Across America – Saving Lives, Saving Souls





Every day, addiction destroys lives, and families across America are left broken by the grip of drugs and alcohol. But there is hope. Through the transforming power of Jesus Christ, thousands have found freedom, restoration, and a new beginning. Project 300 was born from this hope—a bold, three-year national outreach campaign committed to taking the message of faith-based recovery into the heart of communities across this nation.





We are raising funds through GiveSendGo, and your support can save lives and change eternal destinies.





What is Project 300?





Project 300 is more than a campaign—it’s a national movement of hope and healing. Over the next three years, we will travel to 300 cities across America in a custom-built Chrysler 300, a rolling symbol of redemption and restoration. At every stop, we will host community outreach events, recovery rallies, and speaking engagements, bringing the message of faith-based recovery to the streets, churches, and homes where it is needed most.





Our goal is to gather 300 powerful testimonies—raw, real-life stories from individuals and families who have broken free from the devastation of addiction through faith in Jesus Christ. These testimonies will form the foundation of a national documentary designed to inspire and bring hope to others across America and beyond.





Why Your Support Matters





This 3-year journey will require significant resources. Your contributions will go toward:

• Travel Costs: Fuel, lodging, and vehicle maintenance as we cover thousands of miles to reach every corner of the country.

• Event Expenses: Permits, sound systems, promotional materials, and everything needed to host impactful rallies and outreach events.

• Media Production: Filming and producing the Project 300 Documentary, which will carry this message of freedom into homes, churches, and recovery groups across the nation.

• Team Support: Helping the team behind the scenes who are working tirelessly to coordinate every event, testimony, and media production.





Every dollar fuels this mission. Every dollar reaches another soul. Every dollar is an investment in a life redeemed by the power of Jesus.





Who’s Standing With Us?





We are not standing alone. This vision is resonating across the Christian community. God is raising up partners who share this heart for freedom, recovery, and revival.





We are proud to have the full support and partnership of faith-driven, mission-minded companies who believe in this vision and are standing with us:

• Pray.com – Leading the charge in faith-based digital ministry.

• BatlBrands – Building brands that inspire strength, faith, and resilience.

• ICON Meals – Fueling individuals and families with clean, nutritious meals to support mind, body, and spirit.

• Freedom Ventures – Investing in Kingdom-minded businesses and ministries that drive change.

• Christian.com – Connecting believers and amplifying the message of faith across the globe.





These incredible partners believe in the power of this mission, and they have said YES—to saving lives, restoring families, and seeing America transformed through the Gospel.





The Difference You Will Make





When you give to Project 300 through GiveSendGo, you are not simply donating to a cause—you are rescuing lives and rewriting futures:

• You are helping a single mother break free from heroin and see her children’s smiles again.

• You are giving a young man trapped in fentanyl addiction a second chance to walk in his God-given purpose.

• You are offering a father on the verge of suicide the hope that only Jesus can provide.

• You are bringing revival to neighborhoods bound in addiction, showing them that Jesus is still setting captives free.





This is More Than Recovery—This is Revival





We believe that God is not finished with America. While addiction rages across our cities, we believe Jesus is raising an army of overcomers—people who were once addicted, now anointed—set free to set others free. Project 300 is not just about recovery; it is about REVIVAL.





Will You Join Us?





We are stepping out in faith, believing that God will touch hearts like yours to stand with us. This is your opportunity to say, “I believe in freedom through Jesus. I will help carry this message across America.”





Please visit GiveSendGo and make your contribution today.

Together, we will drive hope across America—one city, one story, one soul at a time.





Give. Pray. Partner. Together, we will see lives restored and hearts turned back to Jesus.





Project 300 – Saving Lives. Saving Souls.

Visit: www.project300.us