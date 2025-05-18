Wanstead and Woodford Migrant Support





WWMS is registered with the IAA (Immigration Advice Authority). Our mission is to empower and uplift migrants in the UK by providing long-term support, fostering inclusivity, and advocating for their rights. Through collaborative efforts and compassionate initiatives, we strive to build a resilient community where every migrant feels valued, embraced, and equipped for a brighter future. Join us in our mission to create a more inclusive and welcoming society by donating or volunteering today.





We are based in Woodford, North East London. We are a Christian charity that welcomes people of any faith or none to use its services.