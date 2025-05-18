Wanstead and Woodford Migrant Support
We are based in Woodford, North East London. We are a Christian charity that welcomes people of any faith or none to use its services.
WWMS is registered with the IAA (Immigration Advice Authority). Our mission is to empower and uplift migrants in the UK by providing long-term support, fostering inclusivity, and advocating for their rights. Through collaborative efforts and compassionate initiatives, we strive to build a resilient community where every migrant feels valued, embraced, and equipped for a brighter future. Join us in our mission to create a more inclusive and welcoming society by donating or volunteering today.
