Wanstead and Woodford Migrant Support

 GBP £200

 GBP £103

Campaign created by Joy Nwandu

Wanstead and Woodford Migrant Support

We are based in Woodford, North East London. We are a Christian charity that welcomes people of any faith or none to use its services.  

WWMS is registered with the IAA (Immigration Advice Authority). Our mission is to empower and uplift migrants in the UK by providing long-term support, fostering inclusivity, and advocating for their rights. Through collaborative efforts and compassionate initiatives, we strive to build a resilient community where every migrant feels valued, embraced, and equipped for a brighter future. Join us in our mission to create a more inclusive and welcoming society by donating or volunteering today.  

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Joy Nwandu
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 40.00 GBP
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 20.00 GBP
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Prince Diamond
£ 9.00 GBP
1 month ago

Keep the good work going God bless you

Ponke
£ 4.00 GBP
1 month ago

Hi

