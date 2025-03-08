Help the Wulbeckers Serve in the DR!

Hola Friends!

With great excitement and anticipation for what the Lord has planned, we are writing to share an incredible opportunity that He has placed on our hearts. Even though it didn’t work out for our whole family to go last year, God has continued to stir in us a desire to serve in the Dominican Republic, and this summer, we have the opportunity to do just that!

From June 21st to June 28th, Amy, Zack, Lilla, and Otto will be traveling to Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, to serve alongside Sowers of the Kingdom, an organization deeply rooted in the communities of the Samana Peninsula. This trip will allow us to share the love of Christ through VBS, baseball ministry, and building relationships with local families—while sharing the Gospel along the way. We’re looking forward to learning, growing, and seeing how God works through this experience.

Over the past several years, Zack has had the opportunity to serve in the Dominican Republic on medical mission trips, and last year, he was able to visit again and deepen his connection with the people and ministries there. As a family, we have felt called to explore how we can be part of the ongoing work in this region, and this trip is a step of faith in that direction.

Ways You Can Support Us

1. Pray – Please pray for the details of this trip, safe travels, and that we would be a blessing to those we meet. We also ask for prayers as we prepare Lilla and Otto for their first international mission experience.

2. Give – We are raising funds to help cover our travel and expenses through Give Send Go. If you feel led to contribute, you can find our donation page here: [Insert Link]. Every gift, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated and helps make this trip possible!

3. Encourage & Stay Connected – We would love for you to follow along as we prepare for this trip and while we are in the DR! Your encouragement and support mean so much to us.

We are incredibly grateful for your love, prayers, and encouragement. Thank you for being part of this journey with us!

Dios te bendiga!

The Wulbecker Family



