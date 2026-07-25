Writing Therapy For Psychological Trauma Healing

Writing Therapy Funding Request





“For with God, nothing is impossible.”





The inability to live your life and exist as your true self is sheer mental torture. It is a psychological prison that has been my existence for as long as I can remember. Writing about my experiences growing up is my way of dealing with the emotional traumas of my childhood. These memories have been like a heavy yoke around my neck and this project is my last hope to unburden myself of the phantom weight that I was forced to carry as a child.





I am almost 60 years old. I have never been to a therapist because I could not afford one. As a result, I have lived half a life with the other half shrouded in mystery. My early years are like dark clouds that continue to hover over me, preventing me from ever experiencing a full life. At this point in my life, I need peace and it feels like I am racing against time. Acknowledging the immense psychological damage and offloading this emotional baggage accumulated over the cause of my life, is the only way to start the healing process. However, I cannot do this on my own without the help and compassion of good people. This writing therapy is what I need. It will help me process the psychological damage of rejection and get me to a place where I can finally let go.

By coming here, I have taken a great leap of faith. I am knocking, seeking for good and kind individuals, asking for your generosity towards this endeavour. Ever since I was a child, all I wanted was just one thing which I could not accomplish on my own: for people to know me. I never had that chance or choice in the matter. It was denied. Yet, to know me is to understand who and what I am. The only way that can be achieved this late in life is by sharing my unique story. This is not just about revisiting the unpleasant memories of my childhood or writing a memoir. It is a journey from which everyone can learn.





Background

I was born with unique gifts and certain abilities that people did not understand and feared. As a result, I was conditioned from childhood to deny their existence and pretend that I was normal. In denying my gifts, I denied myself and everything that I was. Misunderstood and without guidance, I grew up lost, confused, lonely and isolated. Simply put, what society does not understand, it fears. What it fears, it rejects, condemns and ostracizes, leaving nothing but cultural ridicule. I became a victim of a reality I never chose. For a long time, I questioned my sanity because I no longer knew what was real and what wasn’t. Only through this therapeutic writing process can I be free from lingering shadows of my childhood trauma, emotional weight and psychological scars.





Requirements

The ultimate goal of this therapeutic process is to complete and publish a finished manuscript. Because I have nothing, I am starting entirely from scratch with no existing resources. I will require basic equipment, supplies and structural support to begin.





For this project to be a reality, I require funding for the following items:

Hardware & Technology: A reliable desktop computer for my primary workspace; a portable laptop for flexibility, a printer and a digital camera for project documentation. Ergonomic Workspace: A basic office desk and supportive chair to create a healthy writing environment. Dedicated Time (Living Support): Financial assistance to cover basic living costs, giving me uninterrupted time to focus completely on healing. Physical & Emotional Security: Resources to ensure a safe, private environment where I can write about painful childhood traumas without external distractions or threat to my well-being. Publishing Funds: Financial backing reserved for professional editing, formatting and publishing costs.





Time and Security are absolute necessities required to make this project possible. Without these, the physical equipment is meaningless. My job is currently my only security. To undertake this journey, I must sacrifice a steady employment income that guarantees a roof over my head, bill payments, and food. This is the security I am sacrificing and entrusting to generous supporters.





This initiative is about personal healing and finding peace at last. It is about finally letting go of the emotional scars and psychological trauma from my childhood. With guaranteed financial security, I will devote all my time to writing and sharing my unique story. My age is not an obstacle and neither is my mind. If anything, my mind is sharper and more active today than it has ever been.





Duration

The expected time frame for this immersive project from inception to completion is 12 months, divided into three stages.

Stage 1: Drafting The Manuscript (3-6 Months) – Dedicated entirely to the core writing process, giving me time to safely externalize and document my experiences. Stage 2: Professional Editing (2-3 Months) – Comprehensive editing of the completed draft manuscript by a qualified professional team. Stage 3: Publication (2-3 Months) – Formatting, design and formal publication of the completed book.





Accordingly, I am requesting financial and security assistance for a full 12-month period. Any adjustments to the timeline will be communicated through official platform channel.





Estimated Budget

Because this project is a leap of faith, I am deeply grateful for assistance of any value given with a pure heart. As the scripture reminds us, “God loves a cheerful giver” and “Blessed is the hand that giveth.” It is in this spirit that I place no restriction on your generosity and that, no gift or donation is too small or unacceptable.





I welcome your charity in whatever structure that best aligns with your organization’s giving models:

Option 1: Continuing Monthly Support – A recurring monthly donation to sustain my basic living security (rent, utilities, food) and operational supplies over the 12-month writing period. Option 2: A One-Time Lumpsum – A single grant contribution to help secure the necessary hardware, workspace equipment and final manuscript publishing fees. Option 3: Any Contribution of Good Will – A single donation of any amount to assist with immediate project costs.





Gratitude

To show my gratitude, I will include a formal ‘Acknowledgements’ page at the beginning of the published book to memorialize the benefactors who made this journey possible. Out of respect for your privacy, individual consent will be required. For those who wish to remain anonymous, your generosity will be honoured collectively. When this project reaches completion, it is my absolute intention to pay this kindness forward by becoming a donor. After all, when I was in need, good people reached out and lent a hand. It will be my turn to do the same for someone else.





Updates

I am fully committed to transparency and accountability throughout this 12-month journey. To keep my benefactors and the community informed of my progress, I will provide regular, structured updates detailing my milestones through thedrafting, editing and publishing phases. These updates will be shared directly through the official communication channel provided by the platform. I look forward to sharing this journey of healing and restoration with you every step of the way.





It takes immense strength and a true test of faith to entrust one’s life to strangers, armed with only hope and trust. Ultimately, this journey is an exercise in trust and unwavering faith. As long as I believe, I know that “All things are possible.”





Thank you.



