Blessing the Wrights

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $3,960

Campaign created by Marcella Kilada

Campaign funds will be received by Marcella Kilada

Blessing the Wrights

When the unexpected happens...


On June 23rd, 2025 Barbara was on a ladder working on their fixer upper on the Oregon coast when she fell. She has broken both knees and a tibia below the knee. This puts Tony and Barbara in a difficult situation. Barbara has been transferred to a care facility in the Portland area where she will need to be wheelchair bound for a few months, working with physical therapy to get back on her feet. This also means that Tony is left to continue work on the house this summer during his days off. 

Of course, we know that God was perfectly aware of all this before it happened. We trust Him to provide all that is needed.

"And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:19

Please pray for encouragement and strength from the Lord. Also pray for quick and complete healing for Barbara and protection over Tony as he continues working.

Let's also bless Tony and Barbara and help them financially in this time till Barbara gets back on her feet.

NOTE: If you are intending to give through this platform and do not wish to donate extra towards this site, select "other" and type $0.00 in the tips section. A donation to this site is not required.


Thank you for your love and prayers.
-The Wright Family
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
16 hours ago

We are praying for your recovery!

Connie
$ 30.00 USD
2 days ago

Roger and Janean
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 days ago

Love you lots and lots and praying for healing. May our Good Shepherd’s goodness and lovingkindness follow you in big and little ways each day along this journey.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 days ago

Annika
$ 30.00 USD
4 days ago

Brenda Kephart
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for complete healing, increased faith and provision!

Kym Amador
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

I love you, Barbara! Praying for you and sending hugs! You have my number if you need anything! Xxxooo Kym

Tim and Maria Gates
$ 2500.00 USD
4 days ago

“And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.” – John 14:13-14

Updates

Prayer Requests

