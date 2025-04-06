Worship Quest in Africa 2025

We’re thrilled to share that Worship Quest is heading to Africa this summer with a dedicated team to lead Worship Quest Academy Africa retreats and minister in churches and orphanages.

Currently, 115 worship leaders, pastors, church musicians, and seminary students are enrolled in our Africa cohort. At the conclusion of their 5-month online training, our team will travel to Africa where we will be hosting two major retreats—one in Nairobi, Kenya, and another in Kampala, Uganda. In addition, we’ve been invited to lead worship services, training events, programs at orphanages, and even a Worship Quest Concert in various regions throughout Kenya and Uganda.

This mission is a team effort, and we’re inviting YOU to be a part of it through your prayers and, if the Lord leads, through financial support.

How You Can Help:





🙏 PRAY for us.

This is our greatest need. Your prayers are vital to the success of this mission. (Prayer requests listed below.)

💸 GIVE, if you’re able.

Our total financial need for this mission is $14,000, which covers student retreat costs, in-country travel, food and lodging, ministry supplies, and other logistics for both our national and international team.

💲 MATCHING DONATION! 💲

Exciting news! We have someone willing to match every dollar donated, up to $7,000. This means every dollar you give = two dollars. $$

Your support—whether through prayer, giving, or spreading the word—makes it possible for us to share the gospel and invest in leaders across the globe.

THANK YOU for partnering with us!

All donations to Worship Quest Ministries are tax-deductible.