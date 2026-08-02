Worship Backyard: A Place of Prayer and Fellowship

After raising three children as a single mom and years of maintaining an aging home, my 36-year-old backyard was stripped down during construction of an attached ADU. What remained was mostly dirt, but I began to see purpose.





Joel 2:25 says, "I will restore to you the years that the locusts have eaten." I believe God is turning this place of restoration into Worship Backyard: an outdoor space for worship nights, prayer, Bible study, Life Groups, fellowship, and neighborhood outreach, especially for people who may never feel comfortable walking into a church.





The project needs funding for grading, drainage, turf, DG, landscaping, and labor. I'm personally investing about $12,000 toward the $27,000 total cost. Your support will help complete this space so we can open the gate and trust God with who walks through it.





This isn't just landscaping, it's an investment in years of ministry. Thank you for standing with me in this vision.