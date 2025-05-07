Campaign Image

Hargrove Lawyer

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Brittany Hargrove

Campaign funds will be received by Stephan Hargrove

Stephan has kept our family afloat for almost 10yrs. Letting me be a stay at home mom and now he needs some help with dealing with some BS going on. If you’re getting this you know what it’s for, and we have to make sure we have good lawyer to fight back.

Clauderion Kelley
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

