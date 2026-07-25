Work Vehicle for Kovalenko Family

On July 8, our family's Volvo began experiencing major mechanical issues after my husband finished work. After having it inspected, we were given an estimate of approximately $2,500–$3,000 in parts alone, not including labor. While this has been an unexpected setback, we're choosing to stay hopeful.

Because it's our only vehicle, my husband has been borrowing his brother's car so he can continue getting to work. Our goal is to raise enough to purchase a reliable vehicle that will safely serve our family of five and allow him to continue providing for us.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to that goal, and we are deeply grateful for any support.

The past few months have been especially challenging for our family as we've adjusted to life with a new baby and my transition from the workforce to staying home to care for our three children. While this season has brought financial challenges, we truly believe it's where God has called our family, and we're trusting Him to provide one step at a time.

If you'd like to know more about our situation, I'd be happy to share our story by phone or email.

If you're unable to give financially, we would be incredibly thankful for your prayers. Please pray for wisdom, peace, provision, and reliable transportation as we navigate this season. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our family in whatever way you can! :-D