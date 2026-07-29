Work Permit Process

It has been 43 years now and I have no job and I have not been able to finish my college degree. I recently applied to work in Poland as a Warehouse Worker through the placement agency of Live and Study in Europe under Mr Arar Guliyev. I have signed my working contract since last year on November 5th 2025, but I have not had the financial capacity to pay my placement fee in order to receive my working permit and then apply for my visa to work in Poland.





There are many moments were I would just cry, cry and cry, as a result of my inability to raise funds for the process. I began my college degree in Muscat 2013 in Computer Science, but I could not finish, because I could not afford my tution fees in Omani Rials. Then I decided to come to the Philippines to continue my college degree but it turned out to still be the same situation, started the college training in Computer Science for only 2 semesters and could not continue. This is truly a very big burden laid on my heart, especially as the first born in the family.





I have been receiving email reminders from Live and Study in Europe to continue the application process with them but I am very handicap financially.





Please I need your financial help to help me raise funds for my placement fees of 900 Euros. I will use about 100 Euros for my VFS application fees and 500 Euros for booking flight ticket.





I will work there as a Warehouse Worker and my salary will be 1300 Euros, with this I will also be able to help others in need and give back to my community as well. Your kindest help of financial assistance will truly go a very long way in building up my career aspiration. Thank you very much.







