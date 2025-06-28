Funds for Friends

Hi, my name is Addison Lance and this past year I was given the opportunity to go study at Word of Life Argentina, in the Bilingual Bible Program. Being here I have been able not only to study another language and grow my personal relationship with God but also meet so many wonderful people. God has allowed me, through the obedience and generosity of others, to be able to continue on and finish my first year of the Bible Institute and to continue growing spiritually in Argentina. I have truly realized here how many blessings God has placed in my life, from opportunities to work, to people being willing to give as the Lord has called them to and blessing me personally with it. Unfortunately, many of the current students here are faced with the reality of not being able to finish their year because of financial struggles in Argentina. Due to working in volunteer programs for discounted rates at Word of Life, studying full-time, and serving in local churches, they are unable to work a part-time job. If they are unable to pay their current debts, they will not be able to continue studying at this transformational place. For many of them, this is where they believe God has called them to be able to reach their communities or prepare for serving full time in ministry in an equipped manner. I know this place has changed me and I feel passionate about helping them financially so that they can continue to grow spiritually in Word of Life Argentina. If you feel led to donate, 100% of the donations will be going directly towards helping the students be able to continue.