Join Us In Our Forever Endeavor

My name is John Hellmann, and I have been serving as pastor of Word of Life Apostolic Church in Florissant, Missouri since 2013. For years we rented space at various church facilities, and since 2017 we've been leasing a storefront in a strip mall. We are a small, multicultural, Pentecostal group of believers that ministers to all ages and backgrounds of people. Over the years, we've been able to impact many lives in our community through worship services, addiction recovery efforts, free kids' lunches during COVID, our Common Grounds Coffee House, and more.



Now we're looking to purchase a nearby church property, with the goal of having it become a hub of positive activity for north St. Louis County. With its many meeting spaces, we will be making the building available for sharing and partnering with various agencies, groups and individuals for such possible uses as a GED program, homeschool co-op, music and art lessons, etc. This location will also allow us to expand our own ministry efforts into new areas, such as ESL classes, grief support groups, free clothing, and a free store for infant care products.



My wife and I have lived in the Florissant area all our married life. We've been raising our three children here, now all in their teens. Our intention is to sell our current home, apply the proceeds to this project, and live in the house that's there on the property. We love this community and its cultural diversity, and we look forward to broadening the impact of this ministry through your prayers and financial support, no matter the amount.



This endeavor will bear fruit for eternity, forever and ever! Thank you for your participation.