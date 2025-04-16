Supporting Our Dad's ALS Journey

Aloha family, friends and strangers!

Our beloved father, Rick, was recently diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. This devastating diagnosis has left us heartbroken and determined to explore all possible avenues for his treatment.

As you may know, ALS is a progressive neurological disease that affects the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. While research is ongoing, there is currently no cure for ALS, and the available treatments only provide limited relief. We are turning to crowdfunding for alternative therapies that may help our dad manage his symptoms and improve his quality of life.

Our dad has been the most reliable and generous man in our life. He is an incredible artist, builder, grandfather, husband, friend and our go-to source for wisdom. He is a believer and we know with the right treatments, he can continue to experience an incredible life despite this diagnosis.

We are researching a variety of alternative therapies, including stem cell therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and extensive IV therapy. These treatments have shown promise in slowing down the progression of ALS, however, are not covered by insurance. We are asking for your support to raise the funds necessary to pursue them.

We are a family of faith, and we believe that prayer and hope are just as important as medical treatment. We are praying for a miracle. We believe that with support from our community, far and wide, that we will make that miracle a reality. Your contributions will go directly towards covering the costs of these alternative therapies, as well as other related expenses such as travel and accommodations for our dad's treatments.

Please share his story within your network of family and friends. We are grateful for your prayers and support during this difficult time. Thank you for your generosity and for being a part of our family's journey.

With love and appreciation,

The Wonser Family