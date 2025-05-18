The Great Escape

Racist white people gave another racist nearly a million dollars for traumatizing a black autistic child on a playground. If I could raise just half of that to escape a nation that would allow that, I'd leave it gladly! This money will be used to help my husband and I relocate to another country. While we know that anti-blackness exists in every corner of the globe, some countries are better than others. We will chart our progress and post everything to social media so we can take you all along for the ride. We plan to be 100% transparent throughout this journey and hope that it can help and inspire others to do the same. I go by the handle, 'WokeGardener' on YouTube and TikTok. Thank you!