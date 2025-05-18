Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $2,399

Campaign created by Traci Daniel

Campaign funds will be received by Traci Daniel

The Great Escape

Racist white people gave another racist nearly a million dollars for traumatizing a black autistic child on a playground. If I could raise just half of that to escape a nation that would allow that, I'd leave it gladly! This money will be used to help my husband and I relocate to another country. While we know that anti-blackness exists in every corner of the globe, some countries are better than others. We will chart our progress and post everything to social media so we can take you all along for the ride. We plan to be 100% transparent throughout this journey and hope that it can help and inspire others to do the same. I go by the handle, 'WokeGardener' on YouTube and TikTok. Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Thank you for all you do! I pray you are able to EXODUS much sooner than your initial date. I’m right behind you! I feel such a sense of peace, freedom and safety when I'm outside of the US.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Looking forward to watching this process unfold. Planning on an exodus as well. Much love and respect

Anonymous Giver
$ 19.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for sharing. This helps a lot. We are looking to move in the next 3 years. Good luck and many blessings on your journey.

Traci Daniel
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Lisa Love
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you all the best on your journey. Godspeed!

Xzanthia
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for taking us along on your journey, Peace, Love, Prosperity and Health to you and your family.

Lynetta
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

FLY AWAY

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Looking forward to watching this process unfold. Planning on an exodus as well. Much love and respect

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

As we prepare our own exit, here’s a little something to help you with yours. Be blessed.

Gale
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

