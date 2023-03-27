Without My Motorcycle, Society Is Falling Apart

Friends, family, and random strangers scrolling while avoiding work,





I never thought I'd be here, but tragedy has struck.





My motorcycle engine has suffered a catastrophic failure and requires approximately $9,000 to return to its former glory.





Unfortunately, the damage extends far beyond one man and one motorcycle.





👧 Heidi, age 5

Heidi is heartbroken because Daddy's motorcycle no longer makes loud noises in the driveway. She frequently asks when the motorcycle will be fixed, and frankly, I don't have the strength to keep answering her.





👶 Arabella, age 2

Arabella doesn't fully understand motorcycles, engines, or financial hardship. She does, however, understand that Heidi is sad.

Therefore, Arabella is now sad because Heidi is sad.

We have officially entered a second-generation sadness event.





👩 Jen, my wife

Jen is understandably upset because my term life insurance policy is nearing expiration.

She has patiently supported my motorcycle hobby for years under the assumption that there was at least some actuarial upside.

With the motorcycle currently disabled, she now faces the terrifying possibility that I may simply continue living well into retirement, asking where things are and starting projects around the house that I never finish.





🏍️ TJ, Club President

TJ is furious because I spent months urging him to get his motorcycle back on the road.

He finally did.

And now I'm the idiot without a running motorcycle.

The hypocrisy has not gone unnoticed.





🛡️ Mark, Sergeant-at-Arms

Mark is frustrated because I'm not out riding and creating unnecessary situations for him to get under control.

Without me, his position has become largely ceremonial.





🚪 Sean

Sean has perhaps suffered the most.

Without me riding, he has nobody to complain to about being unable to get his motorcycle out of the garage because something is blocking it.

Past obstacles have included:

A chair

A case of water

A bag of grass seed

Various other objects weighing less than 20 pounds

Experts believe moving these objects approximately six inches would solve the problem.

Sean disagrees.





🛻 Nate

Nate desperately needs motivation to get another motorcycle and return to riding with us.

Unfortunately, somewhere along the way, Nate became confused and bought a truck instead.

This was a devastating setback.

Seeing my motorcycle back on the road could provide Nate with the inspiration he needs to stop making responsible transportation decisions and once again spend an unreasonable amount of money on a motorcycle.

Our hope is that one day soon Nate will look at his truck sitting in the driveway and quietly say:

". I should've bought another bike."





Your Donation Can Make a Difference





$5 buys hope.

$20 buys optimism.

$50 may finally convince Sean to move the chair.

$100 buys denial.

$500 helps restore TJ's faith in my credibility.

$1,000 helps Nate remember that trucks are not motorcycles.





$9,000 fixes the motorcycle, restores club morale, gives Nate something to aspire to, provides Mark with fresh nonsense to control, gives Sean someone to complain to, and allows Arabella to finally be happy because Heidi is happy because Daddy's motorcycle makes loud noises again.





This isn't just about fixing a motorcycle.

It's about healing a community.





Please donate responsibly.

Or irresponsibly.

At this point, we'll take either.