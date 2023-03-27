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With hardship comes Ease

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDiamond Williams

Fundraiser funds will be received by Diamond Williams

With hardship comes Ease

A Chance to Start Over

I never thought I would be writing something like this.

Asking strangers for help is incredibly difficult for me. I have always been the person who tries to figure things out on my own, even when I’m struggling. But sometimes life brings you to a place where you have to put your pride aside and simply say, I need help.

Over the past year, my life has changed in ways I never expected. I have been dealing with financial hardship, growing back rent, bills that I have fallen behind on, and circumstances at home that have left me emotionally and physically exhausted.

Behind closed doors, I have experienced domestic abuse. There have been moments that have left me frightened, hurt, and questioning how I could possibly keep going. I have spent so much time trying to hold everything together while simultaneously trying to survive things that no one should have to experience.

There have been nights when I have cried myself to sleep wondering how I am going to make it through the next day. I have felt embarrassed, overwhelmed, and ashamed that I couldn't somehow fix everything myself.

But I am trying.

I am working. I am trying to keep moving forward. I am trying to take care of my responsibilities and find a way to create a safer and more stable life for myself. Unfortunately, the financial consequences of everything I've been going through have made that incredibly difficult.

I have fallen behind on rent, and the amount I owe has become overwhelming. I am also trying to keep up with everyday necessities while dealing with expenses that continue to pile up. Every paycheck feels like it disappears before I can catch up.

I am asking for help because I don't want to lose the place I call home while I am already trying to find my way out of an incredibly difficult situation.

Any money raised will go toward catching up on back rent, keeping housing stable, paying essential bills, transportation, and basic necessities while I work toward becoming financially independent and rebuilding my life.

I don't expect anyone to understand everything I've been through. I don't even know how to put all of it into words. I just know that I am tired of surviving and desperately want the chance to start living again.

If you are able to donate, please know that you aren't just helping with a bill. You are helping someone who is trying to get back on her feet.

And if you cannot donate, I completely understand. A share, a kind word, or a prayer means more than you know.

I am choosing to believe that this difficult chapter isn't the end of my story.

I just need a little help getting to the next chapter.

Thank you for reading my story, for seeing me even though I have chosen to remain anonymous, and for showing kindness to someone who is simply trying to find her way back to a safe, stable, and hopeful life.

May every kindness you give come back to you when you need it most.

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