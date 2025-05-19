Wisdom Teeth + Surprise Tooth

Hello, I’m Rockford-based internet poet Emily Kate Sipiora. I’m writing to request that you donate to my wisdom teeth fund. I have compiled some financial facts about me below:

I have been quoted approximately $3,200 cost for their surgical removal. I have also somehow grown a fifth wisdom tooth, which also needs to be removed.

I make $2,800 a month. My rent is $1,205. My car payment is $310, and my car insurance is $115. My internet is $40. The remaining $1130 is spent on groceries ($150 a week totaling $600), gas ($40 a week totaling $160), and utilities. This leaves me with just under $100 a week, which is barely livable.

My health insurance has brought the cost of my wisdom teeth surgery to $1,317. I cannot afford that. My request is for $1350 to reflect GoSendMe fees.

Here is some information about my health:

I believe that oral health is key to overall health. While I have tried my best to take care of all of my teeth, keeping my wisdom teeth poses a serious risk to my overall health via gingivitis or even infection.

I experience a condition called Crohn’s, which I take immunosuppressant medication to treat.

I am on Humira and azathioprine, both of which put me at risk of severe consequences from infections.

Due to all of this, it is extremely important to me to have my wisdom teeth removed as promptly as possible.

Unfortunately, I cannot afford the cost of my wisdom teeth removal. This is reflected in the financial facts I’ve stated above. I am not a nepo baby, I have no resources to call upon other than my request to you now. If you enjoy my posts on X and Instagram, please consider supporting my wisdom teeth removal fund so I can continue leading a healthy life without the health risk keeping my wisdom teeth poses.

Very sincerely,

Emily K. Sipiora