Monthly Goal:
USD $1,350
Total Raised:
USD $1,350
Raised this month:
USD $0
Hello, I’m Rockford-based internet poet Emily Kate Sipiora. I’m writing to request that you donate to my wisdom teeth fund. I have compiled some financial facts about me below:
Here is some information about my health:
Unfortunately, I cannot afford the cost of my wisdom teeth removal. This is reflected in the financial facts I’ve stated above. I am not a nepo baby, I have no resources to call upon other than my request to you now. If you enjoy my posts on X and Instagram, please consider supporting my wisdom teeth removal fund so I can continue leading a healthy life without the health risk keeping my wisdom teeth poses.
Very sincerely,
Emily K. Sipiora
Go emily dont die!
i like your x posts very much. i want you to be happy and healthy
Hope the surgery goes smoothly!
Donayting to enshore the future of the public servece and litirary giant response pod
June 14th, 2025
Dear all:
Thank you for contributing to my wisdom teeth removal fund. I am getting them removed on July 1st in beautiful Rockford, Illinois.
All the best,
Emily K. Sipiora
