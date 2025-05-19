Campaign Image

Wisdom Teeth + Surprise Tooth

Hello, I’m Rockford-based internet poet Emily Kate Sipiora. I’m writing to request that you donate to my wisdom teeth fund. I have compiled some financial facts about me below:

  • I have been quoted approximately $3,200 cost for their surgical removal. I have also somehow grown a fifth wisdom tooth, which also needs to be removed. 
  • I make $2,800 a month. My rent is $1,205. My car payment is $310, and my car insurance is $115. My internet is $40. The remaining $1130 is spent on groceries ($150 a week totaling $600), gas ($40 a week totaling $160), and utilities. This leaves me with just under $100 a week, which is barely livable.
  • My health insurance has brought the cost of my wisdom teeth surgery to $1,317. I cannot afford that. My request is for $1350 to reflect GoSendMe fees. 

Here is some information about my health:

  • I believe that oral health is key to overall health. While I have tried my best to take care of all of my teeth, keeping my wisdom teeth poses a serious risk to my overall health via gingivitis or even infection. 
  • I experience a condition called Crohn’s, which I take immunosuppressant medication to treat. 
  • I am on Humira and azathioprine, both of which put me at risk of severe consequences from infections. 
  • Due to all of this, it is extremely important to me to have my wisdom teeth removed as promptly as possible. 

Unfortunately, I cannot afford the cost of my wisdom teeth removal. This is reflected in the financial facts I’ve stated above. I am not a nepo baby, I have no resources to call upon other than my request to you now. If you enjoy my posts on X and Instagram, please consider supporting my wisdom teeth removal fund so I can continue leading a healthy life without the health risk keeping my wisdom teeth poses. 

Very sincerely,

Emily K. Sipiora

Anonymous Giver
$ 495.00 USD
1 month ago

Go emily dont die!

Andrew
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

i like your x posts very much. i want you to be happy and healthy

Lucas Restivo
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Kristen Coates
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Wormwood
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Haley
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Calliope
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope the surgery goes smoothly!

Kappazuga
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Donayting to enshore the future of the public servece and litirary giant response pod

Update #1

June 14th, 2025

Dear all:

Thank you for contributing to my wisdom teeth removal fund. I am getting them removed on July 1st in beautiful Rockford, Illinois.

All the best,

Emily K. Sipiora

Update Update #1 Image

