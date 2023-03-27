Behind every A number is a person. A husband. A wife. A mother. A father. A son. A daughter. Someone who is loved and missed.

Wings of Hope was created because no one should have to sit behind a detention center wall feeling forgotten.

We are raising funds to help immigrants in detention stay connected with their families through phone and video calls and have access to commissary and basic necessities.

Your donation can become a phone call home. A familiar voice. A child’s “I miss you.” A mother’s reassurance. A husband’s chance to say “I love you.”

These are things many of us take for granted—until they are taken away.

🕊️ The dove represents what we hope for every person we help: that one day the cage will open, their wings will spread, and they will be free.

Until that day, Wings of Hope is here to remind them that they are not forgotten.

Please consider donating or sharing. Even a small donation can make a difference to someone who is waiting for freedom. 🤍



