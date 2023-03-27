Williamson household

Hello, Christian brothers and sisters.

My good friends Mark and Kari have been caring for two very young children whose parents are struggling with addiction. They are now the primary caregivers for these children, and unfortunately, the state has not provided any financial support to help with this unexpected transition. Mark and Kari are doing their very best, but they need help to cover basic necessities like food, clothing, and diapers. Your kindness and assistance can make a big difference in the lives of this family.



