William's Fight! Our Support!

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $375

Campaign created by Stacie Short

Willliam Mullins has faced incredible challenges, battling addiction and, by the grace of God, turning his life around. He has dedicated himself to helping others--offering support, love and encouragement to those struggling. Now he is facing another battle: stage 4 cancer. It's our turn to stand by him, just as he has stood by so many. Let's show him the love and support he has so freely given to others.

Recent Donations
Kendra Myers
$ 100.00 USD
12 minutes ago

William got me & my kids off of the streets back in 2001. That's what changed our life. I owe him the great life that we had. I'll never be able to repay that debt. We have not stopped praying for yall.

Rob Langley
$ 25.00 USD
53 minutes ago

I love you brother we've been friends for over 20: years much love and respect

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

You are loved and covered in prayer!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

We are praying for yall

Sarah Maune
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

