Please Help Support William and His Family

On April 18th, William was involved in a devastating motorcycle accident on Main Street in Edwardsville. A driver failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled out in front of him, forcing William to swerve in an attempt to avoid the collision — but tragically, he struck a van head-on.

William’s injuries are severe and life-threatening. He has suffered the traumatic amputation of his right leg at the scene, multiple skull fractures, a closed dislocation of his left shoulder, a displaced fracture in his neck, fractures in his right hand, a broken nose, and is currently septic with cerebral edema. He is fighting for his life.

We are urgently trying to raise funds to help cover William’s ongoing medical bills, the cost of a critical transfer to the University of Pennsylvania for specialized care, and the many expenses his family now faces. His loved ones have not left his side and are balancing caring for him with raising their other children and trying to keep their household afloat during this unimaginable time.

Every donation, no matter the size, will make a difference — whether it helps cover medical costs, transportation, lodging for his family, or simply gives them the peace of mind to focus on William’s recovery.

Please keep William in your thoughts and prayers, and if you’re able, we humbly ask for your support.

💛 Thank you for standing with William and his family during this fight. 💛