William F Drake Trading

My name is William Drake. I am 63 years old. I was a professional trader and portfolio manager from 1994 - 2016. I have not worked for the last 10 years before trying to revive my trading career last year. To date, I have been unsuccessful because I did not have meaningful funding to enable a successful attempt at doing something I did well several years ago. I suffer from major depression which started in 2009 and it is difficult for me to do meaningful work outside my home. My hope is to revive my trading career and hopefully with success be able to pay it forward to someone else that is looking for a second chance late in life or to donate to those who also struggle with major depression.