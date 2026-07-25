Will you please help me avoid becoming homeless?

Hello,





My name is Jesse. I am 55 and single, living in apartment, with my cat, Beezoo. I recently lost my job, through no fault of my own. My bills are piling up, and my bank account is overdrawn. In addition to rent, all of my bills are past due. I am facing eviction and have nowhere to go. I have a very small family, and no one can take me in. I live near Phoenix and the high temperature yesterday was 115°. If I am evicted I will be forced to endure the heat, with no shelter. I am embarrassed and ashamed to ask for help, but I am left with no choice. Can you please help me? Every dollar helps.