will be homeless,struggling 2 recover frm hurricne

Two hurricanes destroyed everything I owned, including my work equipment, and I lost my job. I relocated to an extended stay hotel after storm damage forced me out of my home and have to work with my mom just to cover the weekly rent payments. I can't save enough to pay for a full month and the situation has made it impossible to save enough to secure a more permanent place to live.





last year my mom fell ill and just received a liver transplant. I'm grateful for her recovery, and helping caring for her while I was already just getting by has left me unable to pay for the week ahead. Without help, I'll be homeless before the weekend is over maybe sooner, im going to try to pay one day at a time if that's my only option to keep me and my kitty safe with a roof over our head. It was really hard losing my home but if I lose this room that has been my home since the back to back hurricanes I have no idea what to do.





I've applied for hurricane relief in January and just had my first communication with them this month, I'm hopeful about it, but relief is still a month or longer away. I have proof of every payment I've made over the past 15 months here, to show honesty and I'm committed to repaying any help I can get.





I haven't given up, and I won't. I just need a little hope and a little help to get through this week. Any support would mean so much to me. Thank you so much and my kitty said meow meow! shes thankful too. God bless