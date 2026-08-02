Widowed mom of 3 in desperate need of assistance

My husband passed away, and since then it's been one thing after another. I'm a widow raising three children, and we've ended up homeless. Recently, we fled a domestic violence situation, which made it impossible for me to afford rent. I've exhausted all the resources my county and state offered, there's no help for someone in my situation.





Right now, my kids are staying with their grandmother in Hancock, Iowa, while I've been living in my car and working out of Omaha. Every week, I get a hotel so I can be with them. But my money has run out, and school starts in two days. I have nowhere to take my children.





I'm alone in this. I have no living relatives or friends to turn to. I don't know where else to go.