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Why I'm raising money and invite you to.my story

Goal₦134,159 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byAbraham Godsent

Why I'm raising money and invite you to.my story

Why I’m Raising Money and Inviting You Into This Story


I am creating this fundraiser because someone very important to me is going through a difficult situation and needs help, support, and kindness from people who are willing to make a difference. It is not easy for me to ask others for financial assistance, but sometimes life brings circumstances that are simply too difficult for one person or one family to handle alone.


At this moment, we are facing a situation that has created a serious financial burden. The money raised through this fundraiser will be used specifically to help with the needs caused by this difficult situation. Every contribution, no matter how small, can help bring us one step closer to getting through this challenging period.


I know that many people around the world are also dealing with their own struggles, which is why I am truly grateful to anyone who takes the time to read this story. You may not know us personally, but your kindness can still have a meaningful impact. Sometimes a small act of generosity can give someone hope when they feel like they have nowhere else to turn.


I am sharing this story because I believe that people can come together to help one another. We are not asking anyone to give what they cannot afford. If you are able to contribute, your donation will be deeply appreciated. If you cannot donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, church, pastor, ministry, or other people who may be willing to help would mean so much to us.


Most importantly, I am asking for prayers. We believe that God can make a way even when the situation seems impossible. We are praying for provision, strength, peace, wisdom, and a positive outcome. We are also praying that this fundraiser reaches the right people who are able and willing to help.


Every donation will be received with sincere gratitude. We will never take someone's generosity for granted. Your support can help reduce the financial pressure we are facing and allow us to focus on overcoming the situation rather than constantly worrying about how the necessary expenses will be handled.


I understand that trust is extremely important when asking people to donate. I want everyone who considers supporting this fundraiser to understand that the purpose of this campaign is to provide genuine assistance for the situation described here. I will do my best to be honest and transparent about the circumstances and how the funds are needed.


To everyone who has already taken the time to read this, thank you. Thank you for caring enough to listen to our story. Thank you to those who pray, those who share the fundraiser, and those who are able to contribute. Your kindness means more than words can explain.


If this story touches your heart and you feel led to help, please consider making a donation. Even a small amount can make a difference when many people come together. If you are part of a church, Christian ministry, prayer group, or community organization, please consider sharing this story with others who may be able to assist.


We are hoping that this fundraiser will reach compassionate people from different parts of the world who believe in helping someone who is facing hardship. We know that we cannot solve everything overnight, but with support, prayer, and God's grace, we believe that things can get better.


Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this difficult chapter. We are asking God to open doors, provide the resources we need, and place the right people in our path.


Thank you once again for reading, for caring, and for considering supporting us. Whether you donate, share this fundraiser, or simply pray for us, please know that your kindness is deeply appreciated.


May God bless you, your family, and everyone who takes the time to help someone in need. ❤️🙏

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