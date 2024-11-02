Weatherford HS Theatre

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $605

Campaign created by Michael Wilson

Campaign funds will be received by Weatherford HS Theatre Booster Club

The Weatherford High School Theatre Department has been working hard this year on their school plays and their upcoming production of Shrek The Musical on December 13th and 14th.  Your contribution will make huge a difference and will assist with supplies, meals, and other needs for the students.  Thank you in advance for your support.

Recent Donations
Show:
Hallie-Luke Armstrong
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck!

Terry Thedford
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Aubrey. Love Nanny and Papa

Linda Thedford
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Nanny and Papa are so proud of you Aubrey! We can’t wait to see the production.

Eileen Wiebe
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck Aubrey. We love you. Uncle Moe and Aunt Eileen

Mimi and Kevin
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Grandma Retta Papa Lloyd
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Aubrey! Best of luck.

Angie Wartick
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

For Aubrey Carter

Nana and Papa
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Looking forward to seeing Asa and Dax in their performances..

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Laura Reber
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Mandy Jenkins Norwood
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Nana Gramps Villanueva
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

To my Kelly Rhae

Lauren Jackson
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

In honor of Louis Reber

Kristen Ray
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

