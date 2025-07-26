The White Family at St Tikhon's Orthodox Seminary





Glory to Jesus Christ!





My name is Alexander White, and with the blessing of His Grace, Bishop Benedict of Hartford and New England (Orthodox Church in America), in August I will be moving from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania, with my wife Elena and our 5 children (ages 9 down to newborn) to attend St. Tikhon's Orthodox Theological Seminary beginning in the fall, so that if God and The Church wills in 3 years time I will be prepared for ordination to the Orthodox priesthood. Prior to this decision, I served for most of the last 10 years as our Parish Council President in Springfield, MA, and my wife for the last 5 years as choir director, along with being involved in several other parish ministries. I also served as a lay representative on the Diocesan Council for 6 years during this time.





As you can imagine there are many expenses and challenges involved in moving and going to live in a new state with a family of 7. I will be leaving my primary job as a real estate agent, so the vast majority of our income will go away. We will receive some generous support from our diocese and parish, but mostly it is our responsibility to ensure that we will be able to make it. We will have some part time income and will apply for whatever aid we will qualify for. Our main regular expenses will be whatever remaining tuition and academic costs is not covered by scholarships, rent and utilities, vehicle expenses, and every day living needs. The set goal amount I'm estimating would fill many of the gaps I'm expecting over the next few years.







If you're already fulfilling your obligations to your parish and have the ability to help us along this path, please consider doing so. And if you are unable, please consider praying for us. Another way that I can be supported is by letting me help you find a real estate agent when you are buying or selling a home. If I find the right agent for you, wherever in the world that you live, and you complete a transaction, I will receive a percentage of the commission. Your assistance however big or small will make a difference as we take this leap of faith. God bless you all who are reading this!



