When speaking up cost a mom her job

I never imagined I would be sharing my story or asking for help, but sometimes life brings unexpected challenges that we never see coming.

After a sudden job loss, I found myself facing one of the hardest seasons of my life. As a mom, my biggest priority is making sure my child continues to have stability, security, and everything they need while I work through this difficult transition.

I have always been the person others could count on, so asking for help has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. But I’m learning that there are moments when we have to be vulnerable and allow others the opportunity to support us.

I’m doing everything I can to move forward, find new opportunities, and rebuild. The support from this fundraiser will help with essential expenses and provide some breathing room as I navigate this unexpected hardship.

Whether you’re able to donate, share my story, or simply keep us in your prayers, I am truly grateful. Every act of kindness makes a difference, and I’m trusting God to guide us through this season.



