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When a Home Stops Being Safe: A Personal Account

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoseph Sarro

When a Home Stops Being Safe: A Personal Account

After years of serious illness, multiple surgeries, and an extraordinarily long recovery, I am finally getting my life back. I have returned to work, my strength is improving, and for the first time in many years, I can see a real future ahead of me.


But I urgently need to leave the place where I currently live. I have blogged the full story in this post on my blog:


https://myhoanightmare.blogspot.com/2025/05/my-hoa-nightmare.html


I moved here in 2019 after a cancer diagnosis and to recover from a medical injury that had left me largely bedridden for years. I chose this home because of its pool, which became an important part of my physical rehabilitation. In those early years, it truly felt like a sanctuary.


That changed dramatically.


Over the years, I have endured repeated problems involving the community's water system, bacterial contamination, harassment, eviction notices, legal threats, and the sabotage and eventual loss of the pool that had helped me recover. In May 2024, I was hospitalized with a bacterial infection and became septic. Two months later, I required emergency surgery for an incarcerated hernia.


I survived all of it.


My health has improved tremendously since then, but I am still very new in this recovery. After spending so many years fighting simply to become functional again, I am deeply afraid that remaining in this environment much longer could undo some of that progress.


The long-awaited road work in the community has finally been completed, which should have brought me closer to being able to sell my home.


Unfortunately, the work here seems never-ending. Construction, infrastructure issues, and continuing uncertainty make it extremely difficult to present the property to buyers and move forward with a normal sale.

I do not want to spend another year waiting for the next project, the next problem, or the next crisis.


I want to leave while I am healthy enough to rebuild my life.


My goal is simple: raise enough money to cover the costs necessary to prepare my home for sale, move, and establish myself somewhere safe and stable while I continue recovering and working.


I am not trying to escape responsibility or start over extravagantly. I am trying to protect a recovery that took me more than a decade to achieve.

During the worst years of my illness, home was always the place where I felt safe. Somewhere along the way, this stopped being that place.


I am ready for the next chapter now.


I just need some help getting there sooner.


After 16 Years of Fighting to Recover, I’m Ready to Go Home.

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